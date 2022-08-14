Liger: Ananya Panday Filled Up On Rasam Rice In Chennai

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday, who was in Chennai recently to promote her upcoming film Liger, shared pictures of her stunning look on Instagram. In a light-toned lehenga, the actress shared about the wonderful time she had in the city and how she filled up on lots of rasam rice - a traditional South Indian dish. "Chennai - nan ungalai kaadhalik kiren!!! You filled us with so much love (and rasam rice)," she wrote. Liger also stars Vijay Deverakonda and will mark Ananya's debut in Telugu cinema. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and will release on August 25, 2022.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's post below:



At the launch of the song Coka 2.0 from Liger, Ananya shared a pictures with Vijay, the two posing in a field and then, sitting on a tractor. "Coka 2.0 coming to u sooooonest," she wrote. She also shared her DDLJ moments of posing in the middle of the field with her dupatta flying in the air. Quoting a line from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's title track, she wrote, "Pyaar hota hai deewana sanam."

Ananya wore a maroon lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra, for the song Coka 2.0. Sharing a promo of the video on Saturday and she wrote: "Hai ni mera coka coka coka."

Meanwhile, Liger will feature boxing icon Mike Tyson. It will also mark Vijay Deverakonda's Hindi debut, who is best known for starring in films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover, Ye Mantram Vesave, NOTA, Mahanati and Taxiwaala.