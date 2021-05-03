'Life Is Incomplete Without You': Abhinav Shukla For COVID+ Wife Rubina Dilaik, Recovering In Shimla

Rubina Dilaik with Abhinav Shukla. (Image courtesy: ashukla09)

For Abhinav Shukla, "life is incomplete" without his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik, who is currently recovering from COVID-19 in her hometown, Shimla. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina shared her coronavirus diagnosis on Saturday and has been in isolation at her home in Shimla since then. Abhinav, who is currently in Mumbai, posted a photo of his toothbrush kept alone in a stand and wrote: "Life is incomplete without the other one... Rubina Dilaik, get well soon baby." Abhinav and Rubina entered the Bigg Boss house last year as a couple and she won the show earlier this year. Take a look at Abhinav Shukla's post here:

On Saturday, Rubina Dilaik shared a statement on Instagram and wrote that she will be ready to donate plasma after recovering from the virus in a month. "I always look out for silver lining. I will now be eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive, home quarantined for 17 days," she wrote and added: "Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested."

While talking to the Times Of India recently about whether he will travel to Shimla to meet his wife, Abhinav said: "I will be staying here (in Mumbai) because Rubina is in isolation at her home in Shimla. So, there's no point me going there. No one will be able to meet her right now."

Rubina Dilaik is best-known for her performance in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.Abhinav Shukla has starred in serials like Choti Bahu, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum and movies such as Roar, Luka Chuppi and Jersey No 10.