Let's Face It, Mira Rajput's Candid Pic Is Way Cooler Than Ours

Mira Rajput seems to have all the luck when it comes to getting photogenic pictures clicked. Be it photographs of her styling her hair with her squad or simply chilling at the gym, she manages to get the perfect shots and how. The reason we brought this up today is because she posted a picture of herself from what appears to be her gym. In the picture, Mira Rajput can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt and a pair of shorts as she poses for the camera. She can be seen sporting a no-makeup look in the photograph that has been clicked by her bestie (her caption says so). Mira Rajput simply captioned the post: "Trust the bestie to catch you at your best."

Mira posted a perfect picture from her Diwali album last week. The photograph also featured her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor. "Grateful for family, small joys and being together. Happy Diwali." Take a look:

A few days ago, she posted a picture with her friends and wrote: "Let's click a proper picture. Missing you tons. Trust Shahid Kapoor to sneak this one in. #sisterhoodofthestraightner."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015 and are parents to a son named Zain and a daughter Misha. Shahid Kapoor is a star of films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he stars as a cricketer.