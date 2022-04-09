Count The Veterans In This Pic From The Sets Uunchai

Anupam Kher shared this image. (courtesy: anupamkher)

Anupam Kher has shared a star-studded selfie on Instagram. We are serious here. It features his Uunchai team - Amitabh Bachchan, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani. The picture was clicked inside a car. What a lovely moment it is. “May your day feel as good as taking a perfect selfie of the perfect happy moments,” he wrote in the caption. One of the first comments came from Parineeti Chopra, who is also part of the film. She wrote, “Missing you all. Come back soon.” Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, is being currently shot in Delhi. The film also stars Danny Denzongpa in a crucial role. Fans too couldn't keep their calm and flooded the comment space with love-filled messages. “Legends in a frame,” wrote a person. Another said, “The history of cinema in this one picture is remarkable.” A user called it “epic”.

Well, it's not just Anupam Kher who is posting updates from the Delhi shooting diaries. Amitabh Bachchan is also on this list. He too has shared a pic with fans on Instagram. Here, BigB is getting out of a place. In the caption, he has spoken about the charm of Daryaganj, Delhi. It read, “Stepping out into the old world charm of Daryaganj, Delhi .. the renown of its exquisite eatery - Moti Mahal. And, apparently still the same excellence.”

Apart from Uunchai, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Brahmastra. The Ajay Mukerji directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna are also part of the sci-fi project.

Amitabh Bachchan also has Runway 34 alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film will release on Eid. It is directed by Ajay Devgn.