'Learnt A Lot From Rishi Kapoor During Our Last Few Traumatic Years': Read Neetu Kapoor's Post

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor in a throwback (courtesy neetu54)

Highlights Neetu Kapoor shared an emotional note for Rishi Kapoor

"I'm sure he is celebrating with his family up there," wrote Neetu

"We all miss him today," she added

On Rishi Kapoor's 69th birthday anniversary, his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, poured her heart out in a heart-wrenching post. Rishi Kapoor, who died after battling cancer, was in New York for almost a year for treatment. Neetu Kapoor, who was his constant companion, wrote about how they dealt with th highs and lows in the last few difficult months together in her post: "I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC... how we celebrated when his blood counts were high, we dined shopped laughed. In his lows, we just stayed home watched TV, ordered in amazing food and still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better."

"Hope and being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday! I'm sure he is celebrating with his family up there. Happy birthday Kapoor Saab," Neetu Kapoor added in her emotional note, sharing a memory from New York.

Meanwhile, here's how Rishi Kapoor's daughter marked the late actor's 69th birth anniversary:

Earlier this year, Neetu Kapoor marked her wedding anniversary with a post, remembering Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu, co-star of several movies, fell in love and got married in 1980, after a long courtship period. Their son Ranbir Kapoor is an actor while daughter Riddhima is a Delhi-based jewellery designer. "Would have been 41 years today," wrote Neetu Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30 after battling cancer for two years. He was 67. Rishi Kapoor is often remembered by Neetu Kapoor in her posts on Instagram with heart-touching notes about the value of loved ones. "End of our story," she had written in her good bye note to Rishi Kapoor.