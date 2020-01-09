Lawyer Who Represented Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal Moves Court Against Chhapaak Makers

Deepika's character is based on Laxmi Agarwal in Chhapaak (courtesy YouTube)

Lawyer Aparna Bhat, who had represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in court, moved a Delhi court today, seeking to put on hold the release of Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak, reported news agency PTI. Chhapaak, which is based on Ms Agarwal's life and experiences and has Deepika Padukone cast as the acid attack survivor, is scheduled to release tomorrow.

In her petition to the court, Aparna Bhat claimed that despite representing Laxmi Agarwal in court for several years and helping in the making of Chhapaak, she was not given due credit in the film, according to the PTI report.

The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing shortly, reported PTI.

On Wednesday, Aparna Bhat wrote in a Facebook post: "Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Laxmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts... tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause... Ironies of life."

After many posted comments supporting her, the lawyer, in a separate post, wrote: "I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even 'Thank you!'. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences."

Deepika Padukone has described Chhapaak as "Beyond the gruesomeness, the violence and all of that, there is a story of the human spirit and hope. That's why we're telling the story," in an interview to PTI. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Vikrant Massey.

(With agency inputs)