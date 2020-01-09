Lawyer Who Represented Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal May Sue Chhapaak Makers

Deepika's character is based on Laxmi Agarwal in Chhapaak (courtesy YouTube)

Advocate Aparna Bhat, who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in court, is upset with the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak and has threatened to take legal action against the makers of the film.

Chhapaak is based on Laxmi's life, and Deepika plays a character based on Laxmi in the film. Ms Bhat's contention is the filmmakers have not given due acknowledgement to her in the film's credits. The advocate, who played a pivotal role in real life to ensure justice was served to Laxmi in the case fought at Patiala House Courts, took to Facebook and wrote a few posts to vent her ire, and also announce that she would be taking the makers of Chhapaak to court.

Aparna Bhat wrote in her Facebook post: "Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Laxmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts... tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause... Ironies of life."

No sooner did she put up a post, there were many people coming out in her support. Overwhelmed by the fact, she wrote another post: "I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even 'Thank you!'. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has been hailed by fans for showing up at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday night and standing in solidarity with the students, who were attacked on campus by a masked mob. Deepika has been called "brave" on Twitter for visiting JNU just days ahead of her film's release.

Deepika's JNU visit was construed by many as a publicity stunt, and clamour to boycott her new film has been trending online, although a large section of social media has also appreciated her gesture.