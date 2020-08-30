Lata Mangeshkar's Building Sealed By BMC As A Precautionary Measure, Singer And Her Family Are Safe

A file photo of Lata Mangeshkar. (courtesy: Facebook)

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's residential building Prabhukunj was sealed on Saturday by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the singer and her family are "safe." The legendary singer's family released a statement on Saturday, which read, "Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members, especially. We, as a building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well-being and safety of all the senior citizens especially, and all the other residing members as well. By God's grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe."

An excerpt from the statement released by the family read, "We have been inundated by calls all evening inquiring whether Prabhukunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building, and it is mandatory to take these precautions. Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations were a simple familial one this time, to cooperate and support social distancing."

Apart from Lata Mangeshkar's building, Amitabh Bachchan's properties were sealed by BMC after the actor, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and his 8-year-old granddaughter tested positive in July. Actress Rekha's bungalow was sealed by the BMC after her security staff was found to be infected. Actor Aamir Khan and producers Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor previously announced that members of their staff had tested positive.