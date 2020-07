Lata Mangeshkar Shares Priceless Throwback Pics On Mohammed Rafi's Death Anniversary

Lata Mangeshkar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: lata_mangeshkar)

On playback legend Mohammed Rafi's death anniversary, singer Lata Mangeshkar remembered him by sharing priceless memories on social media. The 90-year-old singer posted three black and white photographs featuring herself, Mohammed Rafi and late singer-actor-filmmaker Kishore Kumar. Lata Mangeshkar, who recorded several duets with Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar in the past, accompanied her post with this message: "Aaj mahan gayak Mohammed Rafi sahab ki punyatithi hai. Main unki yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun (Today is the death anniversary of great singer Mohammed Rafi sahab. I humbly greet his memory)." Mohammed Rafi died on July 31, 1980 in Mumbai at the age of 55.

Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar worked together on several tracks such as Yeh Dil Tum Bin Kahin Lagta Nahin (1968 film Izzat), Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Aangan Hoga from the film Jeevan Mrityu, Kitna Pyara Wada Hai and Chadti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani (1971 film Caravan), to name a few.

Actor Dharmendra also shared a post on Mohammed Rafi's death anniversary. He shared a clip from the track Aakhri Geet Mohabbat Ka from his 1965 film Neela Aakash and wrote: "Rafi sahab ko bichhde 40 saal ho chale ....yaaden unn ki hamesha hamesha judi rahengi (It has been 40 years since Rafi sahab departed.... Our memories will always remain associated with him)."

Mohammed Rafi ruled the Bollywood playback scene in the Fifties and the Sixties and recorded several unforgettable songs. The iconic hits of the Padma Shri recipient include Deewana Hua Badal, Ehsan Tera Hoga Mujh Par, Woh Jab Yaad Aaye, Raat Ke Humsafar, Aaj Mausam Bada Beiman Hai and Khoya Khoya Chand among many others.

He also won the Nation Award in 1977 for the track Kya Hua Tera Wada from the film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen .