'Lata Mangeshkar In ICU, Don't Give Wind To False News,' Says The Singer's Spokesperson

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month, after testing positive for COVID-19, is still in the ICU, her spokesperson stated, reported news agency ANI. On Friday night, the legendary singer's spokesperson issued a statement, appealing to "not give wind to any false news." The statement issued by her spokesperson read, "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space."

Last week too, when it was reported that the singer's health condition is deteriorating, her spokesperson released a statement that read, "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home."

Lata Mangeshkar's musical gems need no introduction. She has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. She has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Lata Mangeshkar's last complete album was for 2004 Bollywood release Veer-Zaara.

Lata Mangeshkar, who is popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India,' began singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar 1942. He was a classical singer and theatre actor. In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949) became her first major hit.

