Lata Mangeshkar Forever: Remembering The Legend Through Her Photo Archives

The Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar died in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. She was 92. The legendary singer was admitted to a hospital in January after testing positive for COVID-19. Her unmatchable musical legacy is not the only gem that the legendary singer left behind, she also left a part of her memories on her social media accounts. The singer had joined photo sharing application Instagram on September 2019 and she used to love sharing photos from her archives on the platform. From memories with her fellow singers to cherished moments with loved ones, Lata Mangeshakar's Instagram profile was a treasure trove.

Here's remembering late Lata Mangeshkar through her photo archives:

Circa: 16 December, 1941:

Lata Mangeshkar sang on radio for the first time on December 16, 1941 and she shared a precious picture from the moment on her Instagram profile in December last year.

Lata Mangeshkar's patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, which was performed on Republic Day in 1963 at the National Stadium in New Delhi, in honour of those who lost their lives fighting for India in 1962 India-China war, had moved India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, to tears. Lata Mangeshkar, every year on November 14, used to remember Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary by posting a throwback picture with him.

Last year in March, Lata Mangeshkar had shared a priceless picture from her first classical performance, which took place on 9th September, 1938. She had captioned the post: "Aaj hamare parichit Upendra Chinchore ji ka phone aaya, unhone mujhe bataaya ki aapne apna pehla classical performance ,pitaji ke saath 9th Sep 1938 ko Solapur mein diya tha. Ye photo us waqt show publicity ke liye kheechwaayi thi. Yaqeen nahi hota ki gaate hue 83 saal hogaye."

Music wasn't the only aspect of Lata Mangeskar's life that she shared on social media. The late singer struck throwback gold when she shared a picture with her pets Guddu and Buddu. She had captioned the post: "Mere puraane saathi Guddu aur Buddu."

The legendary singer always tried to keep up with social media trends. Sharing a picture of herself from behind-the-camera, she wrote: "Happy World Photography Day. " She even added the hashtag #WorldPhotographyDay to her post.

In April 2020, the singer had shared a memory with the cast of the popular TV show CID. She had captioned the post: "Mera ek pasandida photo CID team ke saath."

This picture has our heart. However, it wasn't posted by Lata Mangeshkar on her Instagram profile. It was shared by sister Asha Bhosle on Lata Mangeshkar's 91st birthday. She had written in the caption: "Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days thru this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her." Lata Mangeshkar's sisters Asha, Meena and Usha are also singers. Their brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar is a music director.

Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days thru this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her. pic.twitter.com/bQqCT2ua0l — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 28, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar began singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar 1942. He was a classical singer and theatre actor. In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949) became her first major hit. Lata Mangeshkar sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. She was been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.