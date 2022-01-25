Lata Mangeshkar Still In ICU, Marginal Improvement: Read Tweet

Lata Mangeshkar posted this. (Image courtesy: lata_mangeshkar)

Iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar has shown a slight improvement, according to a health bulletin tweeted from her handle. Ms Mangeshkar, 92, has been in the Intensive Care Unit or ICU of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for over two weeks now. She tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and was admitted to hospital where she was also being treated for pneumonia. The tweet shared from Lata Mangeshkar's official handle repeated a request that her family has made several times these last few days – not to circulate rumours and false news about the singer's health.

"There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi's health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi's health. Thank you,” read the post tweeted by Lata Mangeshkar's family.

A separate statement reads, "It's not possible to give updates daily as that is a direct intrusion in the privacy of the family. We request each one of you to be sensitive to this issue,” reports news agency PTI.

Lata Mangeshkar was taken to hospital on January 8; she had mild COVID symptoms and was being monitored in the ICU because of her age, Ms Mangeshkar's niece told NDTV. She is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani.

Updates on the singer's health have been regularly shared by Lata Mangeskhar's family, as well as appeals against rumour-mongering. One such was posted by politician and former actress Smriti Irani, who wrote: “Request from Lata Didi's family to not spread rumours. She is responding well to treatment and god willing will return home soon. Let us avoid speculation & continue to pray for Lata Didi's speedy recovery and wellbeing."

Lata Mangeshkar, the voice behind many of Indian cinema's most memorable songs, is the recipient of India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. She has also been awarded the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan as well as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's top film honour.