'Don't Spread Rumours': Smriti Irani Shares Message From Lata Mangeshkar's Family

Earlier this month, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. There are many rumours about her health and now, Smriti Irani has shared a message from Lata Mangeshkar's family and has asked everyone to pray for her speedy recovery. Smriti Irani also shared a note from Dr. Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata Mangeshkar at Breach Candy hospital. Lata Mangeshkar's family has requested to not spread rumours and also shared that she is "responding well" to treatment. Dr. Pratit Samdani's note reads, "Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing and homecoming."

Smriti Irani shared the note and tweeted, "Request from Lata Didi's family to not spread rumours. She is responding well to treatment and god willing will return home soon. Let us avoid speculation & continue to pray for Lata Didi's speedy recovery and wellbeing."

Request from Lata Didi's family to not spread rumours. She is responding well to treatment and god willing will return home soon. Let us avoid speculation & continue to pray for Lata Didi's speedy recovery and wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/1HQlULjV8j — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 22, 2022

Last night, Lata Mangeshkar's spokesperson issued a statement and appealed to not "give wind to any false news," reported news agency ANI. The statement issued by her spokesperson read, "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space."

Lata Mangeshkar has been making everyone fall in love with her voice for over seven decades. She is the name behind songs like Lag Jaa Gale, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Do Pal, Dil To Pagal Hai, among others.