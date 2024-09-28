Advertisement

Lana Del Rey And Jeremy Dufrene Are Now Married. See Pics

Rumours of their relationship began in May 2024 when Lana Del Rey tagged Jeremy Dufrene in an Instagram post, referring to him as her "guy"

Read Time: 2 mins
Lana Del Rey And Jeremy Dufrene Are Now Married. See Pics
The image was shared on X. (courtesy: lanadelrey)
New Delhi:

Lana Del Rey married Jeremy Dufrene on Thursday (September 26) in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, at a public bayou where Dufrene serves as a captain for Airboat Tours by Arthur, as reported by People. Photos and videos from the wedding have been doing the rounds on social media. The portal previously reported that the couple obtained a marriage license from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana on September 23. They had 30 days from the license application date to marry. In the viral pictures, Lana Del Rey wore a beautiful floor-length white gown with a scooped, ruffled neckline. Her hair was elegantly styled with a light blue ribbon, falling in soft curls over her shoulder.

According to the Daily Mail, Lana Del Rey was escorted down the aisle by her father, Robert Grant, while holding a bouquet. Dufrene, on the other hand, wore a dark suit, white shirt and brown shoes. They passed by multiple white tents filled with chairs and tables set up by the water. One of the tents appeared to host the ceremony, with chairs arranged in rows.

A nearby boat was decorated with greenery and white flowers. Lana Del Rey's siblings, Caroline Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant, were also in attendance.

ICYDK, their marriage comes years after Lana Del Rey first met Dufrene. She shared pictures with him on Facebook in 2019 after taking one of his wildlife tours, captioning the post, "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur's Air Boat Tours."

Rumours of their relationship began in May 2024 when Lana Del Rey tagged Jeremy Dufrene in an Instagram post, referring to him as her "guy." The post featured her with her siblings, with the caption, "Family w my guy @jeremy.dufrene @codyjay."

Dufrene is a father to two daughters and a son from a previous relationship. According to his bio on Arthur's Airboat Tours website, he previously worked at a chemical plant seven days a week before pursuing his captain's license.

Comments

Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey Wedding, Jeremy Dufrene
Other Verticals
