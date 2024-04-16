Lana Del Rey Makes Coachella Entrance On Motorbike, And The Internet Can't Handle It

The viral video shows Lana Del Rey making a grand entrance on a motorbike.

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey's return to Coachella after a ten-year hiatus sent the internet into a frenzy. Videos capturing her arrival on a motorbike at the Indio, California festival have gone viral.

Clad in a flowing powder blue dress and shiny boots, Del Rey rode in with style, her hair blowing in the wind. People Magazine shared the video on Instagram, sparking widespread praise from fans.

One fan called her a "dreamy moto cool girl queen," while another noted the excitement of Coachella amidst a difficult global situation.Fans who streamed the performance online described it as "epic."

Lana Del Rey's setlist included songs from throughout her career, including "Without You" (Born to Die bonus track), selections from her latest album "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," and tracks from "Chemtrails Over the Country Club," "Ultraviolence," and "Norman F##king Rockwell!"

Lana Del Rey, the captivating American singer-songwriter with a melancholic pop sound, is known for her unique style. Born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, her music is famous for its cinematic quality, often exploring themes of tragic romance, glamour, and nostalgia. References to pop culture and 1950s-1970s Americana are sprinkled throughout her work, further emphasized by her vintage Hollywood aesthetic in both music and music videos. With Grammy nominations, an MTV Video Music Award, and accolades from MTV Europe, the Brits, and Billboard, Lana Del Rey's influence on the music industry is undeniable.