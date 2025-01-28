Did Lana Del Rey Ask Selena Gomez To "Go To Mexico" After Her Viral Video?

On Tuesday morning, after Selena Gomez posted a video of her breaking down over US President Donald Trump's announcement of the deportation of illegal immigrants, the Internet was divided in their stand.

Many came out in support of the pop star, while others trolled her for the reaction. Several Twitter accounts claimed that singer Lana Del Rey was among the ones who trolled Selena. Lana Del Rey, who is a supporter of Trump's political slogan 'Make America Great Again', was said to have joined the trolling against Selena.

However, looks like it all stemmed from a parody account claiming that Lana trolled Selena.

The viral video that Selena had posted on her Instagram Stories was later deleted.

"You should pack your bags and go back to Mexico. Take your abuela (grandmother) with you," the parody account claimed Lana wrote.

Check out the tweet:

BREAKING: Popstar and MAGA supporter Lana Del Rey commented on Selena Gomez' viral video: “you should pack your bags and go back to Mexico. Take your abuela with you” pic.twitter.com/drBB5yG6wp — Shaniqua Posting Delusions (@DeIudedShaniqwa) January 27, 2025

Soon after, Twitter Community Notes said that there was no evidence of Lana having made the comment that was attributed to her.

In the now-deleted clip, Selena said, "I just wanted to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise."

Along with her spoken message, Selena also wrote "I'm sorry" along with a Mexican flag.

Watch the video here:

Selena Gomez bursts into tears over Donald Trump's immigration law against Mexicans and Latinos in the US. pic.twitter.com/BuPidfBqFa — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) January 27, 2025

Several internet users also hit back at Selena for her video. One user wrote, "Deport this clowness", while another wrote, "Her people, she is an American, her "people" are American Citizens. If she wants to be a Mexican then go live amongst 'your people.'" Several other such comments followed.

After facing backlash over her video, Selena shared another Instagram Story where she wrote, "Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people." However, this post was soon deleted too.

Selena has been vocal about immigration rights for long time. Based on this, she produced a Netflix documentary in 2019, titled Living Undocumented, which shows eight undocumented families living in the US under Trump's administration.

In October 2019, the singer-actress spoke to TIME magazine where she revealed that in the 1970s, her aunt crossed the US-Mexico border, followed by her grandparents.

(An earlier version of this story mistakenly attributed the aforementioned comment to Lana Del Rey.)