Ladakh Is Kriti Sanon's New Workout Venue. Check Out Her Mountain Of A Drill

Kriti Sanon in a still from the video. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon is a true blue fitness enthusiast and her latest Instagram entry is proof. The actress checked into Ladakh for the shooting of her next film Ganapath and she shared a video from her workout drill on her Instagram profile. In the video, she can be seen doing squats, lifting rocks and more. She captioned the video: "Who needs a gym to workout?" In the comments section of the post, the film's producer Jackky Bhagnani wrote: "Wow! Next work out I am also doing once I am there." The actress is giving us major fitness goals.

Check out Kriti Sanon's video here:

On her Instagram Story, the actress shared a few glimpses from her shoot in the scenic valley in Ladakh. "My ride for the day," Kriti captioned the post, sharing a picture of a bike.

Screenshot of Kriti Sanon's Instagram story.

"No Excuses," is Kriti Sanon's fitness mantra. See some of her posts here:

Here's another video from Kriti Sanon's workout diaries. She aptly captioned the post: "It's never too late for some Monday motivation." Take a look:

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Bachchan Pandey, opposite Akshay Kumar, is best-known for starring in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Ashutosh Gowariker-directed period drama Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, co-starring Tiger Shroff.

Kriti Sanon's impressive line-up of films includes Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. She will also be seen in Bhedia, alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also star in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. This will be their second project together after the 2014 film Heropanti, which marked their Bollywood debuts