Laal Singh Chaddha New Poster: Presenting Naga Chaitanya As Balaraju

Naga Chaitanya in Laal Singh Chaddha. (courtesy: aamirkhanproductions)

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha shared a brand new poster from the film on Wednesday. The poster features Naga Chaitanya in an army uniform as he smiles, looking away from the camera. Sharing the poster, Aamir Khan Productions' official Instagram page captioned it: "Introducing Balaraju from Bodipalem... played by Chaitanya Akkineni! Love you our Yuva Samrat." Laal Singh Chaddha marks Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut. The actor stars as Laal Singh Chaddha's friend Bala in the film.

See the poster of Laal Singh Chaddha here:

Earlier, a special screening of the film was held in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi shared a clipping from the screening, which was attended by veteran actors Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi, Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli and Pushpa director Sukumar. Posting the video, Chiranjeevi wrote: "Fascinating how a chance meeting and a little chat with my dear friend Aamir Khan at Kyoto airport - Japan, few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project Laal Singh Chaddha. Thank You Aamir Khan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm warm gesture. Most of all, what a gem of a film you have made. Such a wonderful emotional journey."

Naga Chaitanya posted a BTS picture from the sets of the film last year.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' classic Forrest Gump. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

Forrest Gump showcased the story of a man (Tom Hanks), who does extraordinary things in his life. However, his only purpose is to be with his childhood love Jenny. Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan at the box office. Both the films are slated to release on August 11.