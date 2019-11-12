Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's 'Kick-Off' Party Was A Hit

Aamir and Kareena from the Laal Singh Chaddha party in Chandigarh (courtesy aamirkhan)

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have taken Laal Singh Chaddha to Chandigarh - the location for the film's first shooting schedule. Looks like there were no Monday blues for Kareena and Aamir, who happily celebrated their reunion on sets with a "kick-off" party for the entire team of Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh. Glimpses of the party have been shared by Kareena's manager Poonam Damania on Instagram, which are now all over the Internet. We also spotted Aamir Khan's filmmaker wife Kiran Rao in the photos, which Poonam Damania captioned as "kick-off party." The pictures are proof that Kareena, Aamir and Kiran Rao had a great time with the team of Laal Singh Chaddha last night.

Here's how Team Laal Singh Chaddha rocked Chandigarh on Monday:

Earlier, photos of Aamir Khan, dressed as his onscreen character Laal Singh Chaddha from the film's sets, did the rounds on the Internet. In the pictures, Aamir Khan can be seen sporting a heavy beard and a turban as Laal Singh Chaddha.

The 54-year-old superstar shared the logo of his much-awaited film earlier this month, after which Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Red Chillies VFX, which is part of his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, has collaborated with Aamir on the project. "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum...," Aamir had captioned his post.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and will mark Aamir's first release after box office debacle Thugs Of Hindostan. Laal Singh Chaddha is being helmed by Advait Chandan, who has directed Aamir in films such as Taare Zameen Par and Secret Superstar.

Laal Singh Chaddha has booked Christmas 2020 for its release date.

