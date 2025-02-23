Aamir Khan Reveals He Went Into "Depression" After <i>Laal Singh Chaddha</i> Failed At The Box Office: "For 2-3 Weeks..."

It is no secret that Aamir Khan's last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, had a lukewarm run at the box office. Released in 2022, the movie is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, headlined by Tom Hanks.

Recently, at the ABP Network's Ideas of India 2025 event, Aamir Khan opened up about Laal Singh Chaddha's failure. The actor admits that when his movies do not work, he goes into a “sort of depression.”

Aamir Khan said, “When my films don't work, I feel sad. Filmmaking is tough, and sometimes things don't go as planned. In Laal Singh Chaddha, my performance was a bit too high, and it didn't work as well as Tom Hanks' version."

“When my films fail, I go into a sort of depression for two to three weeks. Then, I sit with my team, analyze what went wrong, and learn from it. I really value my failures because they push me to do better," the actor added.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha tells the story of a Sikh man, Laal Singh Chaddha, who shares his life journey with fellow passengers while eating golgappas.

In addition to Aamir Khan, the film features Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and Manav Vij in important roles.

In December last year, Kareena Kapoor, who played Rupa D'Souza in Laal Singh Chaddha, revealed that Aamir Khan was “shattered” when the film did not do well at the box office.

Speaking at the roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter India, the actress, “Laal Singh was such a beautiful, honest film. You have such stalwarts like Aamir who believed in that film (Laal Singh Chaddha). Of course, he was shattered. He met me somewhere and he said, ‘Picture nahi chali humari na, tu baat toh karegi na mujhse (Our movie didn't work. You will still talk to me, right)?' What is the meaning of saying this now that I am sorry? I am like, 'We are actors! I am most proud that you gave me Rupa! I feel what Rupa has done… it has done more for me than what a Singham can do!”

Aamir Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is a sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par.