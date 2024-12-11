What Aamir Khan Told Kareena Kapoor After <i>Laal Singh Chaddha</i> Flopped: "<i>Tu Baat Toh Karegi Na Mujhse</i>"

Kareena Kapoor recently opened up about Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, featured Aamir Khan in the lead role. It was a Hindi remake of the all-time Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, featuring Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks. But Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released in 2022, failed to impress the audience. Now, Kareena opened up about the film and revealed that Aamir Khan was “shattered” after seeing the result.

Speaking at the roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter India, Kareena Kapoor said, “Laal Singh was such a beautiful, honest film. You have such stalwarts like Aamir who believed in that film (Laal Singh Chaddha). Of course, he was shattered. He met me somewhere and he said, ‘Picture nahi chali humari na, tu baat toh karegi na mujhse (Our movie didn't work. You will still talk to me, right)?' What is the meaning of saying this now that I am sorry? I am like, 'We are actors! I am most proud that you gave me Rupa! I feel what Rupa has done… it has done more for me than what a Singham can do!”

Talking about her character in the film, Kareena Kapoor added, “The character was so beautiful. I loved playing it, I enjoyed doing that part. It had so much more to do, so much more to think of… you are not just there and we did not make that film thinking it would make ₹500 crore. It was just made with all my heart.” Kareena was joined by Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi, Rajkummar Rao, Pratik Gandhi, Kani Kusruti, and Anna Ben.

But did you know Kareena Kapoor wasn't the first choice for Rupa's role? Aamir Khan had revealed it on Koffee With Karan. Aamir Khan said, "Advait and I were watching and that girl was also very good but when we saw Kareena in that, we were lost in Kareena. Both of us looked at each other and we said Kareena. We didn't think of her originally because we thought 25. We were stuck in that 25 which was a stupid thing. She too can get de-ageing with me and whatever is required and I'm so glad we saw that ad because I cannot imagine anyone else in this role other than Kareena.” Read all about it here.

Laal Singh Chaddha also featured Mona Singh in a key role.