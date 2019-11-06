Seen Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet On Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Yet?

Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan chilling together (courtesy iamsrk)

Just hours after Aamir Khan shared the logo of his much talked-about movie Laal Singh Chaddha, arrived a tweet from Shah Rukh Khan. No, Shah Rukh wasn't on Twitter to talk about a cameo (though we would love it) in the film but he was actually cheering for Red Chillies VFX, which announced its collaboration with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Red Chillies VFX is a studio dedicated to special effects which came into functioning as part of Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment in 2005. Red Chillies VFX has more recently been part of films such as Pari, Zero, Judgementall Hai Kya and Shubh Mangal Savdhan. "Yaar tum hi poori kahaani ho! All the best for the endeavour and hard work," Shah Rukh responded to a tweet by Red Chillies VFX, which read: "Haan hain kahaani main hum. VFX Red Chillies is proud to be a part of Laal Singh Chaddha."

Read Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

Yaar tum hi poori kahaani ho! All the best for the endeavour and hard work. https://t.co/OzKbq6QDnT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 6, 2019

Both Shah Rukh and Red Chillies VFX's tweets are references to Aamir Khan's words while sharing the Laal Singh Chaddha logo. "Kya pata hum mein hai kahaani, ya hai kahaani mein hum...," Aamir had tweeted earlier on Wednesday.

Kya pata hum mein hai kahani,

ya hai kahaani mein hum... pic.twitter.com/mDMA21J51z — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 6, 2019

Needless to say that Red Chillies' tweet about the collaboration urged netizens to speculate about a possible SRK cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha:

Cameo final hai ab to — RAHUL GUPTA (@IAMRAHULSRK0) November 6, 2019

Cameo pakka samjhe kya — FARHASRK (@SRKxFARHA) November 6, 2019

SRK cameo incoming — Vilest (@CR7sHarry) November 6, 2019

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and will mark Aamir's first release after box office debacle Thugs Of Hindostan. Aamir Khan co-stars with Kareena Kapoor in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha will be helmed by Advait Chandan, who has directed Aamir in films such as Taare Zameen Par and Secret Superstar.

Laal Singh Chaddhahas booked Christmas 2020 for its release date.

