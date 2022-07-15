Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Hosts Special Screening For Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya And Others

Aamir Khan with other stars. (courtesy: _Charan_Chay)

Almost a month ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release, Aamir Khan hosted a special preview for the film in Hyderabad. A picture of Aamir Khan along with his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya is going viral. The special screening was also attended by Naga Chaitanya's dad Nagarjuna and veteran actor Chiranjeevi. Other than that, Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli and Pushpa director Sukumar also attended the film's preview. The picture of the stars from the screening has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actors on social media.

Check out the picture, posted by a fan club:

Laal Singh Chaddha marks Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut. The actor, who stars as Laal Singh Chaddha's friend Bala, posted a picture from the sets of the film last year.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' classic Forrest Gump. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

Forrest Gump showcased the story of a man (Tom Hanks), who does extraordinary things in his life. However, his only purpose is to be with his childhood love Jenny.

Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan at the box office. Both the films are slated to release on August 11.