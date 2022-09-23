This Chai Biscuit Combo Brings Out Varun Dhawan's Inner Bhediya

Varun Dhawan in a still from the video. (courtesy: varundvn)

Parle-G biscuits and a cup of chai is a quintessential combo. We don't know about you all but Varun Dhawan surely loves it. Wondering how are we so sure? The actor has expressed his preference loud and clear on Instagram. On Friday, Varun shared a clip of himself from the sets of his forthcoming film Bhediya. The post features him relishing a cup of chai with Parle-G biscuits. “Parle-G chai mein dubo ke khane ka maza hi kuch aur hai,” he says in the video. The moment Varun takes the first bite of the biscuit after dunking it into the cup of tea, he gets into the skin of his character and howls like a wolf. Too good, Varun, too good.

Varun Dhawan wrote in the caption, “Chai loving on sets of Bhediya” and used the hashtags “chai,” “set life” and “Bhediya season.”

The director of the horror comedy, Amar Kaushik, also shared the clip of Varun Dhawan on his Instagram Stories and gave it a quirky caption, “Kyunki Bhediya bhi khata hai.”

Screenshot of Amar Kaushik's Instagram story

Varun Dhawan also informed his Instafam that he will go live at 12 PM tomorrow “from the sets of Bhediya song shoot.”

Screenshot of Varun Dhawan's Instagram story.

Bhediya has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, who is known for his horror comedies like Stree and Roohi. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The film has its roots in a popular folklore. It is inspired by legends from Arunachal Pradesh, where the film has been shot. It is slated to release on November 25.

Bhediya marks Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's second film together – the first being the 2015 movie Dilwale, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo. The family entertainer also featured Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in lead. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be next in Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan.