Kushal Tandon Confirms Dating Shivangi Joshi: "We Are Taking It Very Slow"

Kushal Tandon has officially confirmed his relationship with Shivangi Joshi. The couple had been surrounded by dating rumours for several months. Now, Kushal has admitted "being in love" and spoke about their relationship. The 39-year-old actor noted that they are "taking it very slow" and not planning for marriage "right now." He also mentioned that his mother, Sandhya Tandon, is eager for them to get married soon. "I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow. My mother desperately wants to see me married, and unka bas chale toh meri shadi aaj hi karwa de (If it's upon her, then she might get me married today itself)," Kushal said in a chat with Times of India.

In May 2024, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi denied engagement rumours. It all started when a News18 report highlighted that Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon were dating. A source told the publication, “Both of them are very private people and therefore, want to keep their relationship away from the public eye. They might announce their relationship when they feel the time is right." Soon after, Shivangi posted a cryptic note in her Instagram Stories. It read, “I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew."

Kushal Tandon also dismissed the rumours. In his Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, “Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa ?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, atleast thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun? (Hey media folks! Let me tell you something, I'm getting engaged and I didn't even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training in martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly, my brothers. Who are your sources anyway?)” Click here to read in detail.

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi have shared screen space in the daily soap Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka.