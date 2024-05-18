Kushal Tandon's Birthday Wish For Rumoured Girlfriend Shivangi Joshi: 'You Are Everything A Girl Needs To Be'

Kushal Tandon shared this image. (courtesy: therealkushaltandon)

Happy Birthday, Shivangi Joshi. The television actress turns 26 today. To mark the occasion, her Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka co-star Kushal Tandon shared an adorable picture on Instagram. In the frame, the two are twinning in black T-shirts and posing in front of a car. Alongside the image, Kushal wrote a sweet note for the birthday girl. It read, “Happy Birthday my gorgeous, Today, I celebrate you and the incredible person you are. You are so kind , you are so gentle , you are so caring , you are so funny , you are everything a girl needs to be , and I'm so grateful to have you in my life. Cheers to many more birthdays together, creating beautiful memories.” Responding to the wish, Shivangi posted a face with tears welled up, a red heart, hands making a heart, sparkles, a butterfly, a flower, and a white heart emoji in the comment section.

This birthday wish comes weeks after the duo denied engagement rumours. It all began when a News18 report mentioned that Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon were dating. A source told the publication, “Both of them are very private people and therefore, want to keep their relationship away from the public eye. They might announce their relationship when they feel the time is right."

To address the situation, Shivangi Joshi posted a cryptic note on Instagram Stories. The note read, "I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew.” Read all about it here.

Similarly, Kushal Tandon also shared a detailed note on Instagram to refute the rumours. He said, "Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa ?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, at least thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun? [Hey media folks! Let me tell you something, I'm getting engaged and I didn't even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training in martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly, my brothers. Who are your sources anyway?]”

Shivangi Joshi started her career in 2013 with the daily soap Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. Since then, she has appeared in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Balika Vadhu 2. On the other hand, Kushal Tandon rose to fame with the serial Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.