Kusha Kapila Reacts To Those Trolling Her: 'I Often Think I Will Name And Shame Them'

Kusha Kapila shared this image. (courtesy: kushakapila)

Social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila shared a video of herself dancing to the track Nasha from her upcoming film Sukhee. Soon after sharing the video, she wrote a long note on her Instagram stories addressing the incessant trolling. The Masaba Masaba star found herself on the receiving end of brutal trolling after she announced her divorce with Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia earlier this year. Kusha Kapila began her note with these words, "It's been two months since men (and a small percentage of women) leave such unkind comments on my profile, none of which has anything to do with my work."

Kusha added that she often thinks of calling out the people trolling her but the things that stop her from doing so is the immense love that she gets from her family, friends and her Instafam. She wrote, "I often think I will name and shame them, write an article defending myself, call out certain sections of media but then its hit me how ridiculously privileged I am. I have so many of you supporting me, a solid family, a solid group of friends, social equity. I am getting to dance on a song I am part of in an actual feature film. I got this, I genuinely got this."

Read Kusha Kapila's statement here:

Screenshot of Kusha Kapila's Instagram story

This is the video Kusha Kapila posted:

Last month Kusha Kapila dismissed rumours that she's dating actor Arjun Kapoor. On her Instagram broadcast channel, Kusha wrote, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud se ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally)."

A few months ago, her ex-husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia had shared a note addressing the online trolling, aimed solely towards Kusha and called it "shameful." An excerpt from his post read, "We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce, much like our marriage, was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha's character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let's all please do better."

Besides being a social media influencer, Kusha Kapila has also featured in a few films and shows. She has been a part of films like Ghost Stories, Plan A Plan B and Selfiee. She hosted season 3 of Comicstaan and she featured in web shows like Masaba Masab 2 and Minus One: New Chapter. She will also be seen in Sukhee, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Amit Sadh. She will also feature in Thank You For Comingwith Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill.