Kunal Kemmu Tried This Routine 'After Almost 11 Long Years.' So, How Did He Do?

Kunal Kemmu instagrammed this image. (courtesy: Kunalkemmu)

Kunal Kemmu is enjoying his rigorous workout sessions and his latest Instagram post can vouch for that. Actually, if you flip through the pages of Kunal Kemmu's Instagram diaries, his last few posts are all about fitness sessions. In the latest post, Kunal can be seen doing somersaults, high jump exercises and what not. He wrote a reflective caption summing up his emotion. In the note, Kunal wrote he felt he couldn't do the exercises until he tried them. Kunal wrote in the caption, "Yesterday I tried something after almost 11 long years.. I didn't think I would be able to but I've realised that thinking too much often comes in the way of actually doing things.. so I just went for it and I was surprised that I still got it baby. Must train and keep doing things that you want to. I know I will So here is to picking up on things that you may have let go off. It's never too late."

The comments section was flooded with compliments from Kunal's collegaues and friends. Tiger Shroff wrote, "Still got it." Replying to his post, Kunal wrote, "Well, what can I say, I used to have a really inspiring training partner." Choreographer Remo D'Souza wrote, "Arey wahh." Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Is there anything you can't do?" Kunal's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi wrote, "Wow bro!" Sayaimi Kher dropped a hi-five emoji. Take a look:

Here's another video of Kunal's workout session. He wrote in the caption, "It's not fun and games in the gym.. well at least not always.. you see the cool stuff most times.. here is some bts shenanigans with @maheshfitnessclub #workout #gymmotivation #bloopers #bts #gym" Take a look:

ICYMI, here's another video of him working out. Don't miss Kunal's shirtless pictures.

Earlier, this year, Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express. Madgaon Express stars Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam, Upendra Limaye and Remo D'Souza in important roles alongside Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. The film was a box office hit and it was appreciated by critics and audience alike.