Kunal Kemmu, Shahid Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Enjoy Biking With Their Squad In Europe. See Pics

Kunal Kemmu And Shahid Kapoor with their bikesquad. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

Kunal Kemmu, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are having the time of their lives as they enjoy a bike trip in Europe. Recently, Kunal shared a glimpse from their boys' trip, making their fans jealous. In the post, Kunal, Shahid and Ishaan are posing for a selfie with their friends. All are looking dapper in all-black outfits posing in front of the Pont De L'artuby in France. In the backdrop, we can see a cloudy sky, hills and their swanky bikes. Sharing the post, Kunal captioned it as "Under the blue sky #vroomtime #bikesquad".

Here have a look:

On Tuesday, Kunal Kemmu shared several pictures from their boys' trip and captioned the post as, "All smiles united". In the picture, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal are posing with their friends.

Ishaan Khatter has also shared several glimpses from their boys' trip. Sharing a picture with brother Shahid and Kunal, he wrote, "I feel the need The neeeeeed for speeeeeeeed aaaaaooooooooooooo". Check out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal Kemmu starred in Abhay 3. Next, he will be seen in Kanjoos Makkhichoos and Malang 2.

Shahid, on the other hand, was seen in his recently released film Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. Next, he will be seen in Raj and DK's web show Farzi, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna.

Talking about Ishaan Khatter, he has several films in his kitty - Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pippa, based on the book The Burning Chaffees by war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.