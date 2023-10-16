Kuch Kuch Hota Hain Special Screening: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why Kajol Couldn't Attend

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: DharmaMovies)

It'sKuch Kuch Hota Hai-special day. The film marked 25 years of its release today. A special screening was arranged by the makers on Sunday in Mumbai. Bonus: Rahul and Tina's surprise. Oh yes, you read it right. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherji surprised their fans at the theatre. They were joined by Karan Johar. But Kajol was MIA. She played Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and we simply loved her. Didn't you? If you are wondering why Kajol wasn't there, we know the answer. In a video, shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), SRK can be heard saying, “Kajol is unfortunately not here because she had to rush to a shooting outdoors. So she said, ‘Please give lots of love to all of you.'”

Despite Kajol missing the reunion on Sunday, she made sure to make up for it in a special way. On the 25th anniversary of Kuch Kuch Hota hai, Kajol decided to “step back into Anjali's shoes.” The actress, on Monday, dropped a montage on Instagram. Here, she is seen recreating the look of her character, Anjali Sharma, from the film. Dressed in a black tracksuit, the actress is seen carrying a bob hair look with a matching cap. Sharing the post, Kajol wrote, “Stepping back into Anjali's shoes after 25 years (couldn't find the basketball though). So many memories and love attached to this film... So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for Karan Johar and the beginning of an amazing journey for Dharma Productions... Fabulous music that still resonates, even today... Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is and always will be a labour of love.”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released on October 16, 1998. The film marked Karan Johar's directorial debut. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, the movie featured Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever in prominent roles. Salman Khan was seen in a special appearance.