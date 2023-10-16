Kajol Celebrates 25 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Anjali-Style: "Couldn't Find The Basketball Though"

"Anjali Sharma you will forever be my always," wrote a fan

Kajol Celebrates 25 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Anjali-Style: 'Couldn't Find The Basketball Though'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: kajol)

New Delhi:

Actress Kajol gave the screening of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, held in Mumbai on Sunday evening, a miss but she made sure to make up for it via her latest post. As the 90s iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 25 years on Monday, Kajol was seen "stepping back into Anjali's shoes." The Fanaa actress who played the iconic role of Anjali Sharma in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, decided to celebrate the film's massive feat by dressing up as her character from 25 years back. In a new reel shared, the actress can be seen in a black track suit with her hair cut short, much like her character Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

On Sunday night, Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji,  who essayed the roles of Rahul and Tina respectively in the film, surprised fans at a theatre in Mumbai along with their director Karan Johar.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the movie also features Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever.

