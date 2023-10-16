Kajol Celebrates 25 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Anjali-Style: 'Couldn't Find The Basketball Though'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: kajol)

Actress Kajol gave the screening of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, held in Mumbai on Sunday evening, a miss but she made sure to make up for it via her latest post. As the 90s iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 25 years on Monday, Kajol was seen "stepping back into Anjali's shoes." The Fanaa actress who played the iconic role of Anjali Sharma in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, decided to celebrate the film's massive feat by dressing up as her character from 25 years back. In a new reel shared, the actress can be seen in a black track suit with her hair cut short, much like her character Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In the caption, the actress thanked her director Karan Johar for letting her be a part of the Dharma-verse. She wrote, "Stepping back into Anjali's shoes after 25 years ( couldn't find the basketball though )So many memories and love attached to this film.. So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for Karan Johar and a beginning to an amazing journey for Dharma Movies .. Fabulous music that still resonates, even today.. #kkhh is and always will be a labour of love."

As predicted, Kajol's comment section exploded with fans showering love on her post. One wrote, "Anjali Sharma you will forever be my always," while another gushed, "Anjali is always Anjali, no one could've made me fall in love with that movie if it wasn't you."

Now, take a look at what Kajol posted:

On Sunday night, Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, who essayed the roles of Rahul and Tina respectively in the film, surprised fans at a theatre in Mumbai along with their director Karan Johar.

A picture of the trio from the special night was shared by Dharma Production's Instagram page. The caption read, "Bohot kuch hota hai seeing them all in one frame!(A lot happens after seeing them all together in one frame." Missing our Anjali the most today! The celebration of pyaar (Love) & dosti (friendship) just got bigger & grander for #25YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai."

See Shah Rukh Khan and Rani pose with their director Karan Johar:

Apart from Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the movie also features Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever.