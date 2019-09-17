Kriti Sanon's Postcard-Worthy Pic From The Niagara Falls

Kriti Sanon shared this picture. (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon's latest Instagram post will make you green with envy. The 29-year-old actress added a postcard-worthy picture to her Instagram diaries on Tuesday and we bet it will give you some real vacation goals. Kriti, who is currently holidaying in Canada, shared a picture of herself standing in front of the majestic Niagara Falls. In the photo, Kriti Sanon can be seen all smiles wearing a grey sweater and black shades. Sharing the picture, Kriti Sanon captioned it: "Being close to nature with a postcard-like-view always makes me happy!" It wouldn't be wrong to say that the photo is winning hearts on the Internet as within a few hours, it received over 4 lakh likes on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon, who attended the New York Fashion Week as a debut guest a week ago, had a gala time with actress Priyanka Chopra in the Big Apple. She also shared a picture with her "girl crush" Priyanka, in which socialite Natasha Poonawalla, publicist Rohini Iyer, fashion stylist Edwardo and model-actress Karolina Kurkova could also be seen having dinner with the actresses. ""Impromptu plans are the best! It was so lovely meeting you last night Priyanka Chopra. #GirlCrush. Natasha Poonawalla, good to see you in a different city this time. Rohini Iyer, this trip has been fab! To many more!" she captioned the photo.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Luka Chuppi. She will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat. The film also features Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Kriti has also films like Mimi and Housefull 4 lined up.

