Kriti Sanon Hung Out With 'Girl Crush' Priyanka Chopra At New York Fashion Week And Now She's Over The Moon

Kriti Sanon, who is in the Big Apple as a debut guest at the New York Fashion Week, bumped into Priyanka Chopra at one of the fashion galas recently and caught up for dinner. The Luka Chuppi actress hung out with not only Priyanka last night but also socialite Natasha Poonawalla, publicist Rohini Iyer, fashion stylist Edwardo and model-actress Karolina Kurkova. Sharing a photo from her dinner party with "girl crush" Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon described her "impromptu" night out in these words: "Impromptu plans are the best! It was so lovely meeting you last night Priyanka Chopra. #GirlCrush. Natasha Poonawalla, good to see ya in a different city this time. Rohini Iyer, this trip has been fab! To many more!"

At the New York Fashion Week, Kriti Sanon attended a show for Coach, dressed in a metallic, thigh-high slit dress. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was a front row guest at Oscar De La Renta's runway fashion exhibition.

One fun night later, Kriti Sanon returned to the New York streets dressed in chic fashion picks. "Pretty background makes me wanna pose," she captioned a post. Kriti Sanon's partner-in-crime in New York is her sister Nupur Sanon. For Kriti Sanon, this trip to New York is extra special because: "It's my first time at New York Fashion Week. I have been a model before, so it's very, very surreal because I used to watch New York Fashion Week in general on social media and stuff," she told Vogue.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has a busy line-up of films - she will be seen in Housefull 4, Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Who. Priyanka Chopra's next is a bilingual film titled The Sky Is Pink. She will also be starring in Netflix projects We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger.

