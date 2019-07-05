Kriti Sanon 'Chilling Like A Villain' In Zambia With Wild Cats

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

Pictures from Kriti Sanon's vacation in Zambia keep getting better and better. If you don't believe us, check out her latest Instagram entries. BTW, did we tell you that actress made a few new friends during her vacation in Zambia? In case you are wondering who these aforementioned friends are, we'll quench your curiosity right away. The friends happen to be cheetahs. Yes, you read that right! The 28-year-old actress, who seemed pretty comfortable with the wild cats, shared a super cute selfie on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "He wanted a selfie. Couldn't say no." Just like us, Kriti's fans also loved the picture and the 3 lakh likes on the post are proof.

Take a look at Kriti's post here:

In a separate post, Kriti shared a picture of herself, in which she could be seen posing with two cheetahs. She wrote: "Chillin like a villain! A walk to remember." This is arguably the best thing on the Internet today. Check out the pictures here:

Here are some more envy-inducing pictures from Kriti's vacation. Jealous much!

On the work front, Kriti Sanon awaits the release of Arjun Patiala, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Housefull 4 and Panipat in the pipeline. Luka Chuppi, co-starring Kartik Aaryan remains her last big release.

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, co-starring Tiger Shroff. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Dilwale, Raabta and Braeilly Ki Barfi among others.

