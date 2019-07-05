Keeping Up With Kriti Sanon: Inside Pics From Her Zambia Holiday

Kriti Sanon poses at the Victoria Falls in Zambia. (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

Highlights Kriti Sanon is travelling with her team The actress clicked nice touristy pictures at the Victoria Falls Kriti Sanon was on a vacation in Maldives in June

Kriti Sanon is living the best life globetrotting from one continent to another. After a sun and sand beach vacation in Maldives, Kriti Sanon is now in Zambia with her tribe, including her stylist Sukriti Grover and MUA Adrian Jacobs. Kriti Sanon, who is looking forward to the release of Arjun Patiala, is sharing awesome pictures from her tour. In Zambia, Kriti's first main stop was the mighty Victoria Falls. The 28-year-old actress shared pictures of herself looking over the waterfall with a happy face.

Dressed in denims and tee, Kriti and her team struck touristy poses with the Victoria Falls in the backdrop.

Here are pictures from Kriti Sanon's vacation diaries:

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress had the time of her life in Maldives in June. She shared bright and colourful pictures from the trip.

Check out pictures from Kriti Sanon's Maldives vacation diaries:

With four films slated for release in 2019 - Luka Chuppi opened in cinemas in March - Kriti Sanon deserves fabulous vacations such as these. Between her Maldives and Zambia vacations, Kriti Sanon was briefly in India to launch the trailer of her next film Arjun Patiala, in which she's paired opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon is looking forward to the release of Housefull 4.

She will resume filming Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, in which she co-stars with Arjun Kapoor, who is on a separate vacation in New York with his girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability