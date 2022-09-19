Kriti Sanon Says 'Bonjour' From Paris. See Pics From Her Holiday Album

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon checked into France last week and she is not alone. The actress is currently on a holiday in France and she has actively been sharing pictures from her vacation. On Monday evening, Kriti Sanon shared a new album. In a few pictures, she can be seen posing in Paris, we got a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. In another shot, she can be seen happily posing with her family. Disneyland was also on Kriti Sanon's Paris itinerary. She also explored local cafes in France.

Kriti Sanon, sharing pictures from her holiday album, wrote: "Bonjour and added the hashtag #FranceDiaries.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's post here:

Last week, Kriti posted a picture of herself with her family from Monaco and she captioned the post: "Dear Monaco. You're a pretty woman."

"Amour," the actress simply captioned this post from France. Take a look:

Here's a video of Kriti along with her sister Nupur Sanon from France. She captioned it: "You can't walk with us."

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Bachchan Pandey, opposite Akshay Kumar, is best-known for starring in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Ashutosh Gowariker-directed period drama Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi.

Kriti Sanon's impressive line-up of films includes Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. She will also be seen in Bhedia, alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also star in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. This will be their second project together after the 2014 film Heropanti, which marked their Bollywood debuts.