Kriti Sanon Is Busy Exploring France With Her Parents And Sister Nupur In The New Post. Watch

Kriti Sanon with her family. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon, who is currently holidaying in France with her parents and sister Nupur Sanon, has shared a new video on her Instagram handle offering a glimpse of her France diaries. In the video, the Sanon family can be seen exploring the city. It also included some solo shots of Kriti enjoying her vacation. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Amour," followed by heart emoticons. Soon after she shared the post, Varun Sharma commented, "Comeeeee Backkkk Soooonnn," while a fan requested her for some solo pictures, "Well we want some solo pictures & vlogs too"

Here have a look:

On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon shared a bunch of pictures featuring her parents, sister Nupur Sanon, ace designer Manish Malhotra and other friends. In the captions, she wrote, "Dear Monaco, You're a pretty woman !!" followed by a love-struck and heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon has also been sharing pictures and videos from their Europe trip. A few days ago, she shared a video and captioned it as "You can't walk with us!". In the video, the Sanon sisters look stylish as they walk on the street.

Here have a look:

She also shared her solo picture on Instagram and captioned the post as "Just a boho girl roaming all over the world(bit by bit)." Soon after she shared the post, Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Wanderlust!! Imma jealous!"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon has several films in her kitty - Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Adipurush with Prabhas and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.