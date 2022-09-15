Inside Kriti Sanon's Monaco Vacation. See Pics

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon is currently holidaying in Monaco. The actor shared a set of pictures from her Monaco vacations on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Dear Monaco, You're a pretty woman," with a star-eyed and a red heart emojis. Her pictures featured fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Kriti's parents - Rahul and Geeta Sanon - and her sister Nupur Sanon among others. Kriti shared many pictures from various locations. One of the many pictures also featured her parents in athleisure. Kriti's post caught the attention of actor Amy Jackson, who dropped a few fire emojis on the actor's post. Manish Malhotra too dropped a heart in the post's comments section.

Check out her post:

Kriti Sanon also shared a video on her Instagram story, where she can be seen visiting Disneyland. Her story read, "Disneyland with my own Mickey!" The video featured Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur

Check out the post here:

Kriti shared this on her Instagram story.

Resharing Kriti's story, Nupur wrote, "I make my own place in a video! Tum chaaho ya na chaaho."

See post:

A few days ago, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon shared an identical post with her. Nupur shared a video of the two sisters crossing the road. Her caption read, "You can't walk with us!"

See post:

On Wednesday, Nupur too shared a post on her Instagram. She shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Just a boho girl roaming all over the world(bit by bit)." Actor Pulkit Samrat commented on her post and wrote, "Wanderlust! Imma jealous!"

Check out her post here:

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey. The actor will be next seen in Prabhas' much-awaited film Adipurush, also starring Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Nupur Sanon was seen in music videos with Akshay Kumar - Filhaal and Filhaal 2 .