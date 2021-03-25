Kriti Sanon Is The Definition Of Cute In This Throwback Gem With Her Father

Kriti Sanon with her father. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon shared a super cute set of pictures to wish her father Rahul Sanon on his birthday. Most of the pictures happen to be from the actress' childhood, while some of them are relatively recent. Kriti wrote: "Happiest Birthday to the man I love the most! You have handled 3 strong headed, demanding, childish women with so much patience and love! You deserve an award! Haha... My go-to person for every little thing and the most hyper-yet-calmest person in our house." An emotional Kriti signed off her note with these words: "Papa, you are the bestest and I love you so much more than I express! Thank you for always letting me fly."

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed 2020 period drama Panipat, in which she played the role of Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashiv Rao. Kritiis known for starring in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Luka Chuppi. Her next release is Laxman Utekar's Mimi andBachchan Pandey, opposite Akshay Kumar.

Kriti Sanon's impressive line-up of films also includes Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. She will also be seen in Bhedia, alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also star in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, co-starring Tiger Shroff.