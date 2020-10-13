Kriti And Nupur Sanon's Birthday Posts For 'Baby Of The House' - Mom Geeta

Kriti Sanon shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

Highlights Kriti shared two pictures of herself and her mom chilling in a pool

She also posted a photo from her childhood

"Happiest birthday, Mumma! I love you a lot, Geetu!" she wrote

On mom Geeta Sanon's birthday, actress Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur picked adorable pictures and a video from their family album and shared them on Instagram with heart-warming notes. Kriti was the first one to post a birthday wish for mom Geeta. She shared two pictures of themselves chilling in a pool and one more photo from her childhood. "May you always enjoy every moment of your life with this amazing smile of yours...You are the happiness of our house, the life, the blessings, the values, the pillar of strength, as well as the baby of the house! Happiest birthday, Mumma! I love you a lot, Geetu!" the actress wrote for her mom.

Nupur Sanon posted a video in which she can be seen singing Kishore Kumar's evergreen song Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass with her mom. "Happy birthday, Mumzoo. You're the most amazing, beautiful, happening woman I know! The cutest! The most adorable! Geetu. And then I wonder how you also have this extremely strong feminist side to you where you keep inspiring me and Kriti to be independent and fearless. I want you to be the happiest 'kid' in our house every day. Going to keep this child in you alive forever!" wrote Nupur in her post.

She added: "Our bond is not a normal mom-daughter one. It's got a little bit of best friendship, a little bit of when you become the 'teacher,' a little bit of when we have our long late-night life talks and a little bit of our khatti-meethi ladaiyan. To many more chilling scenes like this...Kishore Kumar, Mohammad Rafi aur hum. PS - I know nobody can love me like you do. And every day I'm just trying to learn to love a little more like you do."

Take a look at Kriti and Nupur's birthday posts for their mom:

Kriti Sanon, who has featured in films like Heropanti, Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala and Panipat, will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi, which is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!.

Nupur Sanon has worked alongside Akshay Kumar in music video Filhall.