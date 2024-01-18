Konkona Sen Sharma On Working With Team Wake Up Sid After 15 Years: 'We Were Such Babies Back In The Day'

Konkona and Ranbir in a still from a video. (courtesy: carmelarchives )

Konkona Sen Sharma, who is winning hearts with her portrayal of Swathi in Killer Soup, was recently asked about her ad shoot with the cast of Wake Up 2. On being asked about her experience of shooting with the team of Wake Up Sid after almost 15 years, Konkona Sen Sharma told Hindustan Times, "So lovely!. Actually, its mainly the actors! You know, Ranbir (Kapoor), Namit (Das), Shikha (Talsania)… four of us were working again, and we were like, ‘Oh my god! We were such babies back in the day! (smiles) Ranbir had just Saawariya I think, so he was also a baby you know! And I was working with Ranbir after Animal and he has become such a big star. Even Namit and Shikha, they have all done such great work. We were meeting after such a long time, and it was a great reunion of sorts. We missed Ayan (Mukerji, the director), but we had the wonderful Shakun Batra, with whom I have been wanting to work with. He is a wonderful director, so I was so lucky! I was so surprised when they approached me for the ad, I was like, ‘Really, Wake Up Sid 2 ka ad you are doing?' But, I did not anticipate that it would be so popular and so many people would want a sequel."

A few days back, a video featuring the cast of Wake Up Sid, Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma, went crazy viral on social media, giving rise to speculations about a possible sequel of the 2009 film. The speculations were later put to rest when filmmaker Karan Johar shared a video from the same shoot, confirming that it is an advertisement. On Tuesday, two behind the scenes pictures of the cast of Wake Up Sid, who also featured in an advertisement, were shared by a fan page. In the pictures shared, we can see Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen, Shikha Talsania and Namit Das posing adorably while sharing a laugh. In the picture, all four can be seen dressed in their casual best. For the unversed, Ranbir played the role of Sid in Wake Up Sid. His love interest Ayesha in the film was played by Konkona while Shikha and Namit played Sid's best friends Laxmi and Rishi respectively.

Take a look at the picture we are talking about:

The video, which first went viral on a Reddit page dedicated to Bollywood, features a montage of clips and pictures where both Ranbir and Konkona can be seen dressed in blue and white outfits.

While this may be just an ad, both Konkona and Ranbir have several exciting projects lined up, independently. On the work front, Konkona Sen Sharma can be seen in the Netflix project Killer Soup, and Ranbir Kapoor will be entertaining movie buffs with Ramayana and Animal Park.