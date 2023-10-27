A Koffee With Karan Rewind Of Last Season's Best Moments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Koffee With Karan 7. (courtesy: YouTube)

Karan Johar's iconic talk show is back with another exciting season. Almost every year, Koffee With Karan provides us with loads of gossip, fun and banter. The premiere episode of the eighth season was no different. Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh added stardust to the oh-so-famous Koffee couch. How was it? One word: Blockbuster. From talking about their relationship and unveiling a never-before-seen wedding video to competing for the gift hamper, Ranveer and Deepika made sure it was hotter than the brewing koffee. ‘DeepVeer' have set the bar high and we cannot wait to know which celebrity (ies) will be in the limelight next week. While we await for the makers to reveal the promo of the next episode, we have curated a list of some of the best moments of Koffee With Karan from last season. Are you ready? Brace yourself for some fun.

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu roasted Karan Johar

The superhit chat show has a reputation for catching celebrities off guard. But, last season, the tables turned and Karan Johar was at the receiving end. In one of the episodes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu roasted KJo for creating an image of an ideal marriage. The actress, who announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, during the rapid-fire round said, “You (Karan Johar) are the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G [Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham]. In fact, the reality is KGF.” FYI: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was directed by Karan Johar.

2. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan spoke about the “cheese” platter

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's Koffee With Karan episode has to be the cheesiest of all (pun intended). First, Karan Johar asked Sara to "name of a boy you feel like you want to date today." The actress, who was hesitant initially, said, "Vijay Deverakonda" and Janhvi Kapoor's expression was too good to miss. Sara then asked Janhvi if she liked Vijay [Deverakonda]. After a long exchange of questions, Janhvi said that Sara can "have the cheese."

3. Ranveer Singh's amazing mimicry skills

Well, we must agree that it is never a dull moment when Ranveer Singh is in the house. On the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, Ranveer Singh's (may we add brilliant) mimicry skills all but eclipsed everything else that happened on the episode. Even the Rapid Fire round. Ranveer Singh mimicked Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan during the show and we can't even.

4. Alia Bhatt busted the “suhag raat” myth

In the same episode, Alia Bhatt was asked, “One myth about marriage that got busted as soon as you tied the knot?" Alia's ROFL reply: "There is no such thing as a suhag raat. You are just tired."

5. Karan Johar was called out for “The Alia Bhatt Obsession” by the jury

Koffee With Karan Season 7 concluded with a special jury episode featuring Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika NM and Danish Sait. Beginning with the episode, KJo wished to address the constructive criticism and asked the jury members if he had spoken Alia's name lots of times in KWK season 7. Danish, while hinting at Karan Johar's obsession with Alia Bhatt, compared it with how the actress used to call Ranbir Kapoor's character in Brahmastra. Tanmay had a mic drop response and said, “Listen, Karan, she's pregnant you got a new person to launch, we get it.”

Koffee with Karan season 8 aired on Disney+Hotstar on October 26.