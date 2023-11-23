Koffee With Karan 8: 'Katrina Kaif,' Replied Sidharth Malhotra To Question About His Crush

Katrina Kaif with Sidharth Malhotra. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 was all things fun. Sidharth Malhotra won the Rapid Fire Round but it was the 'Rat Race' round that stole the show. The segment was similar to the 'Koffee Buzzer' round where the guests were supposed to answer the questions within 6 seconds. Spoiler alert - no one won the round but it was hilarious nonetheless. During the game, KJo asked Sidharth Malhotra, "Three actresses you have a crush on?" Sidharth answered, "Katrina Kaif, Scarlett Johansson..." KJo teased Sidharth and said, "Very long it took you.... Katrina Kaif you are saying. Suddenly being politically correct and mentioning Vicky Kaushal's wife now." To this, the actor replied, "No, but Kat of course. I have told her. Baar Baar dekho." Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra co-starred in the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, responding to Sidharth Malhotra's answer, said, "No but Katrina Kaif you can say yaar. She is a beauty. And a lovely human being inside out." Sidharth Malhotra added, "That's why the crush. After knowing her."

Sidharth Malhotra started his career as a model and later made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Before his debut, he worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. Sidharth Malhotra is a star of films like Shershaah, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan, Kapoor And Sons, A Gentleman, to name a few. He will next be seen in Yodha.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Before that she starred in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.