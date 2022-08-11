Koffee With Karan 7: The LOL Reason Arjun Kapoor Went On Sonam Kapoor's First Date Aged 12

Sonam Kapoor with Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were the latest guests on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan 7and spoke much about their bond with each other and their childhood along with some anecdotes. During the question round, Sonam picked a card and asked Arjun if he has "disliked" someone she's dated. Even before the Gunday actor could answer, Sonam said, "I don't think except for Anand, he's not liked anyone. I am always nice to whoever he's with." To this, Arjun replied, "I don't need to answer. I don't hate everybody. I would like to clarify I have not hated any of them, just by the way."

He also added that I went with Sonam on her first date when they were 12. Narrating the incident, Sonam said, "We went to McDonald's in Lokhandwala." The actress told her parents that she going with Arjun to eat because they were strict, Arjun said. "She said, 'I'm going with Arjun to eat.' Obviously, that's the easiest excuse because Arjun eats. I mean what a clean way of getting out to meet a boy."

Sonam shared that Arjun was sitting by himself at the eatery: "I bought him a couple of burgers." Arjun said, "I sat on a separate table eating burgers," adding that Sonam told her date to behave himself because her brother was strict. "But I'm not strict," Arjun said.

The episode also featured Sonam Kapoor talking about her pregnancy. She said that the first three months were tough for her but she now is enjoying herself. Arjun also talked about his relationship with girlfriend Malaika Arora. He revealed that he has her name saved on his phone because he likes the way it sounds and looks.