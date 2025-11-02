KKR Co-Owner And Co-Actor Juhi Chawla On Shah Rukh Khan: "He Can Convince You To Do Anything"

Like Kajol, Juhi Chawla is another dear friend and colleague of Shah Rukh Khan, with whom he has collaborated on many films. From Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman to One Two Ka Four, Shah Rukh and Juhi have come a long way. Beyond the film industry, they have extended their partnership into the world of sports. Shah Rukh and Juhi are co-owners of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. During a recent chat, Juhi Chawla said, "Shah Rukh can convince you to do anything."

Talking about her first impression of Shah Rukh Khan, who was cast opposite her in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Juhi told Hindustan Times, "When I first signed Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Vivek Vaswani (the film's co-producer) told me my hero looks like Aamir Khan. So I was in for a shock when I saw Shah Rukh with hair up to his eyebrows and not the chocolate boy I had imagined. Once I started working with him, I realised he was not like a newcomer at all."

Discussing Shah Rukh's unique dedication, Juhi Chawla said, "He worked relentlessly, doing three shifts a day. During the shoot of Yes Boss, I remember, if a scene was not written up to the mark, Azizji (Aziz Mirza, the director) would say, 'Let Shah Rukh come, he will make it all work out well.' Scenes that were a mix of romance and fun worked best for us, and we went on to do many films together."

Commenting on Shah Rukh Khan's power of persuasion, Juhi added, "He has a way with words and can convince you to do anything. I remember being unsure about Duplicate because I had nothing much to do in it. We were shooting another film, and I remember SRK making me sit on the steps and convincing me for two hours that I should sign the film. He can convince you to do anything, so one has to be careful."

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have worked together in films such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Duplicate, Yes Boss, Bhootnath, and One Two Ka Four, among others.