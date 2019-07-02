'#KimOhNo!': Kim Kardashian To Rename Her Shapewear Line After Backlash In Japan

"My brands and products are built with inclusivity," said Kim Kardashian (courtesy kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian West said on Monday she will be renaming her new line of slimming underwear initially slated to launch as Kimono, following accusations of cultural appropriation from Japanese social media users and officials.

In a series of tweets Monday, Kardashian West explained that when she launched Kimono, she did so "with the best intentions in mind" and added that she would be renaming her shapewear line in the near future.

"I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me," she wrote.

"My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always," she added.

When Kardashian West announced her new range of slimming undergarments on Twitter last week, it captured the attention of many Japanese social media users who used the hashtag #KimOhNo to express their anger, accusing the designer of disrespecting their culture and appropriating the name of their traditional garment for profit.

Last week Daisaku Kadokawa, the Mayor of Kyoto, penned a letter to Kardashian West urging her to rethink the name, explaining that the Kimono is a "cherished" part of Japanese culture.

"We think that the names for 'Kimono' are the asset shared with all humanity who love Kimono and its culture therefore they should not be monopolized," he wrote.

According to the BBC, Kardashian West trademarked the Kimono brand last year in the United States and also filed trademarks for the names: "Kimono Body," "Kimono Intimates" and "Kimono World."

