Kill Box Office Collection Day 2: Lakshya's Film 'Picks Up Speed'

Kill, starring Lakshya alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, released in theatres on July 5 and has been trending big ever since. The film had a slow start at the box office on day 1 but picked up pace on day 2. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office collection and he wrote, "#Kill picks up speed on Day 2, witnessing 62.96% growth… Word of mouth is extremely positive… However, the growth could've been higher if it hadn't been impacted by the Tsunami called #Kalki2898AD… A significant number on Day 3 [Sun] is essential for a respectable weekend.[Week 1] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.20 cr. Total: ₹ 3.55 cr."

Kill opened to stellar reviews from film critics. Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Hindi cinema has never produced anything quite like Kill. The film has emerged from a crevice hitherto unexplored by Mumbai cinema. It pushes the boundaries of violence and gore way beyond what a Bollywood action flick has ever imagined."The film has been directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Kill had a theatrical release on July 5 and it had a premiere last year at the Toronto International Film Festival as a Midnight Madness selection. Additionally, Kill was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year.

