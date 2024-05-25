Kiara Advani's Birthday Gift To Karan Johar: 'Your Very Own Statue.' See LOL Post

Kiara with Karan Johar. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

On Karan Johar's birthday, on Saturday, Kiara Advani decided to wish the filmmaker in his style. On her Instagram stories, Kiara shared a clip, in which Karan Johar says looking into the camera, "Hi guys, I have always wanted to visit my statue at Madame Tussauds." Kiara Advani then steps into the frame and she is, wait for it... dressed as Karan Johar what with a shiny green blazer and rimmed glasses. Don't miss the pout. Along with the video, Kiara Advani wrote, "Happy Birthday Karan. Love you loads. Gifting you your very own statue."

This is what Kiara Advani posted for Karan Johar:

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra shared this picture with Karan Johar and he wrote on his Instagram story, "Happy Birthday Karan Johar. Wishing you a year filled with love and excellent health. Big hug."

On his birthday, Karan Johar has announced his next project. He simply captioned the post, "Get... Set.... Go."

Karan Johar has worked with both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in multiple projects. The filmmaker gave Sidharth Malhotra his big Bollywood break with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. Meanwhile, Kiara has starred in multiple projects backed by KJo's Dharma Productions, including Good Newwz, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Guilty. The duo also worked together in the 2018 Netflix anthology film Lust Stories. The 2021 film Shershaah, starring Sidharth and Kiara, was also backed by Karan Johar. Karan Johar also backed the film Yodha which featured Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.