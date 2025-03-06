Kiara Advani Steps Out Of Ranveer Singh's <i>Don 3</i> After Pregnancy Announcement: Report

Kiara Advani, who was supposed to play the female lead in Ranveer Singh's Don 3, has decided to step out of the film to "prioritise her personal life" post pregnancy announcement.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Kiara Advani has "currently chosen to prioritize her personal life over Farhan Akhtar's Don 3." However, there's no official confirmation yet either from Kiara Advani or Don 3 makers over the recent development.

Last year, the makers announced that Kiara Adavni would be a part of the film. Excel Entertainment wrote on social media, "Welcome to the Don universe Kiara Advani #Don3." The announcement video however did not reveal any information about Kiara's role in the film. Take a look at the announcement video reshared by Kiara Advani on her Instagram feed:

Kiara Advani announced her pregnancy last week. Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra shared a joint post announcing the good news. The post features a pair of tiny socks. The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives.Coming soon." Take a look:

On the work front, Kiara Advani is currently wrapping up the shoot of highly-anticipated War 2. In the film, she will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. She is also a part of Yash's Toxic.

Apart from these two films, rumours are rife about Kiara Advani's potential involvement in Shakti Shalini and Dhoom 4, both slated for 2026. To keep her personal life on the forefront, if Kiara would work in these films or not, we have to wait for an official announcement.