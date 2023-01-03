Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Return From Dubai Holiday. See Airport Pics

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra clicked at the Mumbai airport.

Kiara Advani and boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, who ushered in 2023 in Dubai, returned to Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The couple were pictured at the Mumbai airport together. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were joined by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor in Dubai. Manish Malhotra shared pictures from the New Year festivities with the celeb couple and Karan Johar. "Wishing you all a wonderful New Year," he wrote. Before that, Neetu Kapoor had posted pictures with the Shershaah stars on Instagram.

See airport pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at the airport.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at the airport.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at the airport.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at the airport.

Here are pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra from Dubai.

Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly get married on February 6, reported ETimes. The wedding will reportedly take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th. The wedding is slated to take place at Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security," ETimes quoted a source as saying.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, co-stars of the film Shershaah are said to have started dating in 2020.